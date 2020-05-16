 
New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 16 May, 2020
Latest News:
New objects belonging to former prisoners found at...
Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’...
‘I don’t think I will be asked to...
Italy reopens its borders on 3 June...
Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end
    Flanders to invest €2.2 billion in mobility and transport works
    Brussels Mobility launches new Park + Bike option for commuters
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    No more soldiers patrolling Belgium’s streets from September
    Coronavirus: 47 new deaths bring total to over 9,000 in Belgium
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Belgium in second place in Europe for LGBTI rights
    Atomium calls for help, facing losses of €3 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled
    Club Bruges declared Belgian champions
    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
    Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling
    These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday
    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
    View more

    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz

    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    © Belga

    A number of objects most likely hidden by prisoners have been discovered in the former concentration camp of Auschwitz in Poland during restoration work on a building at the site.

    The objects include scissors, spoons, knives, forks, pieces of leather and parts of shoes, Austria’s national fund for the victims of National Socialism reported on Friday. They were found on 21 April in a chimney flue in Block 17, where prisoners were held during World War II.

    The fund said a new piece of the puzzle of the history of the building had been found, explaining that the objects could have been collected to repair clothes and shoes, but could also have been used for barter with other prisoners or to prepare escape attempts.

    Block 17 is being restored since it will soon host an Austrian exposition.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job