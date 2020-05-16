New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz

A number of objects most likely hidden by prisoners have been discovered in the former concentration camp of Auschwitz in Poland during restoration work on a building at the site.

The objects include scissors, spoons, knives, forks, pieces of leather and parts of shoes, Austria’s national fund for the victims of National Socialism reported on Friday. They were found on 21 April in a chimney flue in Block 17, where prisoners were held during World War II.

The fund said a new piece of the puzzle of the history of the building had been found, explaining that the objects could have been collected to repair clothes and shoes, but could also have been used for barter with other prisoners or to prepare escape attempts.

Block 17 is being restored since it will soon host an Austrian exposition.

