    Spain’s continues to relax lockdown measures from Monday

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Spain will continue to relax its containment measures from Monday, authorities announced on Thursday.

    Andalusia, the Valencia region, a large part of Catalonia and the archipelagos of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will be able to move on to phase 2 of deconfinement.

    This phase allows the use of swimming pools (with limited capacity) and beaches, where a distance of at least two metres must be maintained between each person or group.

    In phase 2, people are allowed to eat inside restaurants, not just on terraces as in phase 1.

    “The evolution of the figures is very good,” said Fernando Simon, Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies.

    However, some “small, very local outbreaks of contagion” were identified since the country started gradually deconfining on 11 May.

    A third of the population will remain in the previous phase, including Madrid and Barcelona, which are considered to be the epicentres of the pandemic in Spain.

    Around 45,000 people living on very small islands in the Canary and Balearic Islands will be allowed to move on to phase 3, which, among other things, allows discotheques to reopen, with only a third of customers.

    In the last 24 hours, 38 deaths have been recorded and 182 new cases have been reported in Spain. The total now stands at 27,119 deaths and 237,906 confirmed cases.

