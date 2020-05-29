Spain’s continues to relax lockdown measures from Monday...

“The evolution of the figures is very good,” said Fernando Simon, Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies.
However, some “small, very local outbreaks of contagion” were identified since the country started gradually deconfining on 11 May.
A third of the population will remain in the previous phase, including Madrid and Barcelona, which are considered to be the epicentres of the pandemic in Spain.
Around 45,000 people living on very small islands in the Canary and Balearic Islands will be allowed to move on to phase 3, which, among other things, allows discotheques to reopen, with only a third of customers.
In the last 24 hours, 38 deaths have been recorded and 182 new cases have been reported in Spain. The total now stands at 27,119 deaths and 237,906 confirmed cases.