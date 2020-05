More than 40,000 people affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook in September 2019 have been reimbursed, the Travel Guarantee Fund indicated on Friday.

About 94% of complaints have been processed, said the Fund, which also managed the repatriation of about 12,000 travellers, in addition to the reimbursements.

Since November 2019, the Fund has forked out close to €24 million.

A call centre set up for the operation, with a staff of 15 at the peak of demand, is now closed.

Thomas Cook is the biggest case managed by the Fund since its creation in 1995 by the air travel sector itself. Before the company collapsed, the Fund had managed about 100 bankruptcies and a total of 22,000 cases amounting to 11 million euros.

The Brussels Times