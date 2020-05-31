 
Coronavirus: Over 6 million cases worldwide
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: Over 6 million cases worldwide

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over six million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been recorded worldwide, two-thirds of them in Europe and the United States, according to a tally done by the French news agency, AFP, based on official sources, at 20:15 hours GMT on Saturday.

    There were at least 6,000,867 confirmed cases of infection, including 366,848 deaths, AFP reported. Europe remains the worst affected continent, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths, while the United States is the country with the highest number of confirmed infections (1,760,740) and deaths (103,472).

    However, the virus is spreading fastest in Latin America, where there were over 45,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed infections to 944,695, with 49,230 deaths.

