 
Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
Friday, 05 June, 2020
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday
    Spain continues deconfinement from Monday

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Madrid and Barcelona can move into Spain’s second phase of deconfinement as the process continues on Monday, the Spanish government announced on Friday.

    Phase two authorizes the opening of beaches and restaurants, as well as the reopening of shops at 40% capacity.

    Barcelona’s beaches will be able to reopen for bathing, whereas for the moment it is only possible to go for a walk or practice sports swimming.

    Cafés, bars and restaurants will now be able to welcome customers indoors – and not just on terraces – while drastically limiting the number of visitors.

    Visits to retirement homes and wedding celebrations will also be allowed again.

    The number of people who can meet will be increased from 10 in phase 1 to a maximum of 15.

    Meanwhile, a large number of regions such as Andalusia, Galicia, the Basque Country, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will enter phase 3, which is less restrictive and allows private meetings of up to 20 people and very large weddings.

    Spain’s deconfinement is due to be completed at the end of June. The state of alert that allows the authorities to restrict movement was extended on Wednesday one last time until 21 June.

    The country will open its borders to foreign tourists on 1 July.

    Spain has suffered more than 27,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times