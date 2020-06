Members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies agreed on Saturday to extend by one month production cuts they have been implementing since early May to stabilize crude oil prices, according to the Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

OPEC and OPEC+ countries unanimously agreed to prolong the current reductions until the end of the month of July, UAE’s Suhail Al Mazroui said on Twitter.

The Brussels Times