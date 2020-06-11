 
Flixbus coming back to Belgium
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
    Flixbus coming back to Belgium
    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The long-distance coach company Flixbus will be relaunching its lines in Belgium, the Netherlands and France from 18 June.

    Flixbus had already resumed operations last month in Germany, Denmark, Austria and Poland. In the meantime, routes in Italy and Portugal have also been resumed.

    Passengers will have to wear face masks throughout the journey and when getting on and off the vehicle. Only some of the seats will be available, and ticket checks will be contactless.

    The bus company reportedly intends to open bankruptcy proceedings for its subsidiary Eurolines, which it bought from Transdev in 2019.

