 
Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Latest News:
Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections...
EU auditors: Money laundering a global threat...
Red Cross organises emergency blood drive to refill...
Coronavirus: 19 hospital admissions, fewer than 100 patients...
Flixbus coming back to Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections
    EU auditors: Money laundering a global threat
    Red Cross organises emergency blood drive to refill stocks
    Coronavirus: 19 hospital admissions, fewer than 100 patients in ICU
    Flixbus coming back to Belgium
    Brussels mayors voice concerns over quality of face masks ordered
    Janssen Pharmaceutica will begin vaccine tests on humans next month
    Walloon minister pushes e-bike subsidies
    Coronavirus: experts already recommended face masks in February
    Flanders wants to ‘map’ racism
    Data protection authority has misgivings about cameras at the coast
    Experts: Belgium is not prepared for a second wave of Covid-19
    Lockdown: 95% of summer weddings in Belgium cancelled
    ‘Assassin’: another Leopold II statue vandalised
    Trips in Belgium: SNCB doubles down on safety measures
    Multinational bus company Eurolines may go bankrupt
    Spain slaps Prince Joachim with €10,000 fine over lockdown party
    Belgium to investigate airlines for misleading consumers
    All 1,500 Swissport Belgium employees will lose their job
    Footage and claims of police violence emerge after BLM protest
    View more

    Russia counts over 500,000 coronavirus infections

    Thursday, 11 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Russia counted over half a million cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday.

    The country recorded 8,779 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 502,436.

    With those numbers, Russia is the third most affected country after the United States and Brazil.

    Related Articles

     

    Meanwhile, authorities recorded 174 deaths from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, for a total of 6,532 officially registered victims, and more than 261,000 people are considered cured.

    On Tuesday, Moscow lifted the confinement imposed on its population since the end of March, based on encouraging figures of a drop in new infections.

    The borders have also been partially reopened, especially for Russians travelling for family or professional reasons.

    Critics say authorities are hastening the deconfinement ahead of a major military parade in Moscow on 24 June to commemorate the victory over the Nazis.

    There is also an upcoming referendum on constitutional reform. It was originally scheduled for late April but postponed until 1 July.

    While Russia boasts of having been able to reorganise its hospital system in time to combat the pandemic and to conduct a policy of massive screening of the population, the president of the Court of Auditors, Alexei Kudrin, said Thursday that the Russian health sector was “significantly underfunded, even in its normal functioning.”

    Kudrin called for “serious reconstruction” of the sector, especially in regions where facilities lack modern equipment.

    The Brussels Times