 
Police blocks protesters in Paris
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Latest News:
Wallonia rejects nuclear waste disposal suggestion...
Police blocks protesters in Paris...
One in six independents were denied coronavirus relief...
Leopold II: What is actually the problem?...
Brexit: MEPs resist UK cherry-picking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Wallonia rejects nuclear waste disposal suggestion
    Police blocks protesters in Paris
    One in six independents were denied coronavirus relief
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    Brexit: MEPs resist UK cherry-picking
    Over 1,200 Brussels citizens gave up their cars in 2019
    Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise federation
    Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on neck, police says
    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
    Tourist boats return to Bruges canals
    European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla war
    99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    Hundreds of Belgians volunteer for corona vaccine tests
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
    Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers
    Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide
    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
    Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International Criminal Court
    View more

    Police blocks protesters in Paris

    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Thousands of protesters against police violence in Paris were blocked Saturday afternoon by police at the starting point of the demonstration, AFP reporters said.

    The demonstration started at Place de la République, which they planned to leave at 2:30 PM to march to the Opera House.

    “Anyone wishing to do so can leave the square by any route except Boulevard Saint-Martin and (the) rue du Temple,” the Paris prefecture tweeted at 3:30 PM.

    Related Articles

     

    In a statement on Friday, the police prefect said that gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited, but announced that he had requested the closure of shops along the route of the demonstration.

    “For the record, the demonstration is not approved and the decree of 31 May prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people,” a police source told AFP.

    Demonstrators on the Place de la République expressed their incomprehension: “It’s crazy, why is the prefect changing his mind like that,” a 24-year-old woman wondered. “It seems they want to create tension, whereas we’re peaceful. I’m going to stay here and continue singing and demonstrating,” she said.

    The rally was organised in response to a call from the Adama Traoré committee, named after a young black man who died in July 2016 after being arrested by gendarmes in the Paris region.

    A previous protest against police violence ended in various incidents, including demonstrators blocking cars on the ring, throwing rocks at officers and setting some bicycles on fire.

    The Brussels Times