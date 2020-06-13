Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elisabeth II’s official birthday

A reduced military ceremony respecting social distancing was held on Saturday to celebrate the official birthday of Queen Elisabeth II, confined to Windsor Castle due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The British monarch turned 94 on 21 April. However, her birthday is traditionally celebrated in June with a big ‘Trooping the Colours’ parade in London, in which hundreds of members of the military participate, watched by thousands of spectators.

The parade was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a more modest event at Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London. Queen Elisabeth and her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (99), have been confined to the castle since March, since their age makes them part of the high-risk population.

The Queen observed the guards as they stood over two metres away from each other, in compliance with physical distancing rules.

This is the first time a British monarch’s birthday has been celebrated in Windsor since 1985, when a ceremony was held there in honour of Queen Victoria.

The Brussels Times