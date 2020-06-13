 
Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elisabeth II’s official birthday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 June, 2020
Latest News:
Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elisabeth II’s official...
Trump announces postponement of controversial election rally...
Leopold II: What is actually the problem?...
Wallonia rejects nuclear waste disposal suggestion...
Police blocks protesters in Paris...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elisabeth II’s official birthday
    Trump announces postponement of controversial election rally
    Leopold II: What is actually the problem?
    Wallonia rejects nuclear waste disposal suggestion
    Police blocks protesters in Paris
    One in six Belgian independents denied coronavirus relief
    Brexit: MEPs resist UK cherry-picking
    Over 1,200 Brussels citizens gave up their cars in 2019
    Full-fledged government more necessary than ever, says enterprise federation
    Brussels arrest: officer’s knee not on neck, police says
    Belgium’s liberal parties will not govern without each other
    Tourist boats return to Bruges canals
    European business is embroiled in a Colombian guerrilla war
    99 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July
    Parliament chair calls for truth and reconciliation commission on Belgium’s colonial history
    Hundreds of Belgians volunteer for corona vaccine tests
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
    Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers
    Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide
    View more

    Reduced military ceremony for Queen Elisabeth II’s official birthday

    Saturday, 13 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A reduced military ceremony respecting social distancing was held on Saturday to celebrate the official birthday of Queen Elisabeth II, confined to Windsor Castle due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    The British monarch turned 94 on 21 April. However, her birthday is traditionally celebrated in June with a big ‘Trooping the Colours’ parade in London, in which hundreds of members of the military participate, watched by thousands of spectators.

    The parade was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a more modest event at Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometres from London. Queen Elisabeth and her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (99), have been confined to the castle since March, since their age makes them part of the high-risk population.

    Related Articles

     

    The Queen observed the guards as they stood over two metres away from each other, in compliance with physical distancing rules.

    This is the first time a British monarch’s birthday has been celebrated in Windsor since 1985, when a ceremony was held there in honour of Queen Victoria.

    The Brussels Times