Italy: Prime Minister Conte launches estates general on post-Corona recovery

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Saturday launched Italy’s estates general on economic recovery from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented shock, with a very high human, social and economic cost,” Conte said on launching the conference. “I share the view of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen: we cannot allow ourselves to go back to the status quo from before this crisis.”

He called on participants to work out “a courageous project” to emerge from the crisis. “We also need to seize upon it to transform the crisis into an opportunity to eliminate all obstacles that have held (the country) back over the past twenty years,” he noted.

Many personalities are participating remotely in the closed-doors meeting inaugurated by Conte. They include Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, Council of Europe President Charles Michel, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director General Kristalina Georgieva.

For Conte, European leaders need to show that they understand that it is a matter of defending common interests.

On a lighter note, he said investing in the beauty of Italy needs to be part of the recovery programme.

The states general are being held in the Casino del Bel Respiro, a 17th Century palace located in huge Villa Doria Pamphilj parc in Rome. This unusual choice of location really pays “homage to Italy’s beauty,” Conte said, adding: “As we design the recovery, we must make the entire world focus on the beauty of our country.”

Slammed by COVID-19, Italy is expected to see its gross domestic product shrink by 8.3% in 2020, under the best-case scenario. However, the drop could be as much as 14% according to the most pessimistic forecasts.

To stimulate the economies of the worst-hit countries, the European Commission in May proposed a 750-billion-euro recovery plan – 500 billion euros in non-reimbursable grants and 250 billion euros in loans – of which 172 billion euros will go to Italy.

