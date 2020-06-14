New investigation against former FIFA president...

Swiss prosecutors have launched a new criminal investigation against former International Football Federation President Sepp Blatter for suspected mismanagement of US $1 million.

FIFA gave the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF) an interest-free million-dollar loan with no repayment guarantee in 2010, while he was FIFA president, according to DPA Press Agency. A few months later, the loan was transformed into a subsidy.

Swiss Prosecutors said on Saturday that Blatter and two other ex-FIFA officials also suspected of involvement in the affair were presumed innocent. Blatter has taken note of the accusation but rejected it as baseless.

At the time of the loan, the TTFF was headed by Jack Warner, a former FIFA Vice-President. FIFA imposed a lifetime ban from football on Warner after corruption charges were filed against him.

Blatter has been facing charges in Switzerland since 2015 in connection with various matters, including a payment made to Michel Platini while the former French international was head of the European football union, UEFA.

Some of the charges against Blatter were dropped last month, but the Swiss prosecutors have now broadened their investigation.

