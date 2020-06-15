 
Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen
Belgium in Brief: The Borders Reopen...
First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels...
Wanted cat Lee is on his way to...
Refunds now possible for cancelled TUI flights...
    Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen

    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Thalys trains are operating in Germany again since Monday as the majority of the EU’s internal borders have opened again, the railway company announced.

    Thalys’ operation in Germany was suspended on 21 March due to the coronavirus crisis.

    Currently, only one high-speed train a day is making the connection to Dortmund and the return journey to Paris via Brussels.

    This will remain the case until 11 July, when two trains a day will run until the end of August, before increasing to three daily connections from September onwards.

    The train runs both ways between Paris and Dortmund, also stopping in Brussels and Cologne.

