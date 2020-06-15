Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen...

Thalys trains are operating in Germany again since Monday as the majority of the EU’s internal borders have opened again, the railway company announced.

Thalys’ operation in Germany was suspended on 21 March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Currently, only one high-speed train a day is making the connection to Dortmund and the return journey to Paris via Brussels.

This will remain the case until 11 July, when two trains a day will run until the end of August, before increasing to three daily connections from September onwards.

The train runs both ways between Paris and Dortmund, also stopping in Brussels and Cologne.

