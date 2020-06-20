Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday

The United States recorded 705 deaths from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the latest one-day period, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The figures cover the 24 hours ending at 8.30 p.m., U.S. Eastern Standard Time – 02.30 a.m. on Saturday, Belgian time.

This is the ninth successive day that the U.S. death toll has dropped below the 1,000-mark, although the United States is still the country with the highest number of fatalities from the pandemic. So far, over 119,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S., out of 2.2 million diagnosed cases.

The number of cases and deaths is on the rebound in about 20 U.S. states, with the epidemic shifting from New York and the Northeast to a large swathe of territory in the South and West.

Florida registered a new record on Friday, with about 3,822 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. However, the state’s governor played down the figure, saying most of the people infected were young and asymptomatic.

The antiracism demonstrations that have shaken the country for almost four weeks now, and the resumption of Donald Trump’s campaign rallies, starting with one on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have sparked fears of a new spike in infections.

