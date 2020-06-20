 
Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19...
Coronavirus: Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in...
Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark...
Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year
    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    European Parliament decides to investigate animal transport in the EU
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident
    Surge in customer complaints against airlines in Belgium
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    View more

    Russian Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000-mark

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    The number of Russians who have died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) passed the 8,000 mark on Saturday, according to the latest official figures.

    Russian authorities registered 161 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 8,002. The number of infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 576,952, including 7,889 new ones in the past 24 hours.

    Moscow, the epicentre of the pandemic in Russia, and other regions have lifted confinement measures imposed since late March, based on encouraging figures showing that the number of new infections has been decreasing by the day, although new doubts exist about the reliability of official COVID-19 statistics.

    Borders have been partially lifted, mainly for Russians needing to travel for family or professional reasons. Critics of the Kremlin accuse the Russian authorities of wanting to rush through the deconfinement before the military parade of 24 June in Moscow – in commemoration of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II – and the referendum on constitutional reform, which had been postponed from late April to the 1st of July.

    Vladimir Putin would like to reform the constitution, with the help of the people, to be able to obtain two additional stints in office after his current term expires in 2024.

    The Brussels Times