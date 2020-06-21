Quarantined housing block residents in Germany attack police...

Frustrated residents of a quarantined high-rise building clashed with German police on Saturday as they attempted to force a barrier placed around the building.

Clashes broke out on Saturday between police and residents in a housing block in the small German city of Göttingen.

The 700 residents within the block of flats had been ordered last week to stay inside until at least the end of the month, after around 120 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to local authorities, the spread of the virus had been aggravated due to lack of hygiene in the apartment buildings, and violations of social distancing rules with regular parties organised in the apartments.

Upset at not being able to go out from their apartments, around 100 residents attempted to force the barriers which had been placed around the building complex, and clashes erupted, whereby several police officers were injured by metal rods and fireworks.

Towards evening time, the situation had calmed down.

The Brussels Times