Sunday, 21 June, 2020
    Three people killed in knife attack in the UK

    Sunday, 21 June 2020
    © Belga

    Three people were knifed to death on Saturday evening in a park in Reading, west of London, while three others were seriously wounded, according to the British police.

    A murder investigation has been opened into the attack, which “is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident,” Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said in a press release. “However, officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident” and were being assisted by anti-terrorist police, he added.

    Police said a man was arrested at the scene of the incident, which took place close to the site of a demonstration held earlier in the day by the Black Lives Matter movement.

    The Brussels Times