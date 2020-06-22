 
Coronavirus: South Korea reports second wave of infections
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: South Korea reports second wave of infections...
EU auditors and Commission at odds over delays...
EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat...
Time to consider restarting nightlife, says hospitality sector...
Wear your face mask, lockdown exit expert says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 June 2020
    Coronavirus: South Korea reports second wave of infections
    EU auditors and Commission at odds over delays and cost overruns in transport megaprojects
    EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat
    Time to consider restarting nightlife, says hospitality sector
    Wear your face mask, lockdown exit expert says
    Coronavirus ‘continues to accelerate’, WHO leader warns
    Temperature will climb to 30 degrees this week
    Brussels should erect monument to victims of colonisation, says Minister
    71% of Belgians favour new lockdown if virus surges again
    Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss next phase on Wednesday
    Vandals write ‘death to whites’ on Zaventem town hall
    Maggie De Block won’t resign: ‘it’s not the time to run away’
    Coronavirus: new infections now ‘most important parameter’
    Belgium in Brief: Why There Were No Figures Today
    Bankruptcy to Nationalisation: 5 possible futures for Brussels Airlines
    Brussels police to double down on enforcing gathering ban
    Racism most reported form of discrimination in 2019
    Diesel prices to rise on Tuesday
    Voluntary doctors set up Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing centre
    Germany faces another rise in coronavirus infections
    View more

    Coronavirus: South Korea reports second wave of infections

    Monday, 22 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Despite low numbers of new infections, South Korean health officials believe South Korea is currently experiencing a second coronavirus wave.

    Authorities originally predicted a resurgence of the virus in autumn or winter.

    This possible second wave started in and around Seoul, the country’s capital, which with 51.6 million inhabitants accounts for about half the population.

    Related Articles

     

    While officials are talking about a second wave, only 17 new infections were counted on Sunday, making it the first time since 26 May with fewer than 20 new cases.

    Clusters of new cases were growing since May, when the country relaxed its lockdown measures. The new cases included outbreaks in Seoul night clubs.

    Seoul mayor Park Won-Soon will tighten measures again if over thirty new cases occur three days in a row.

    The total number of infections in South Korea is currently 12,438 for 280 deaths.

    The Brussels Times