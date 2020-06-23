Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he announced on Tuesday.

Djokovic’s staff announced the diagnosis in a statement. The first-ranked player reportedly is not presenting any symptoms.

Before Djokovic, fellow tennis stars Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki had announced that they had contracted the virus.

Related Articles

All of them took part in the Adria Tour, an exhibition tournament organised by Djokovic in Belgrade and Zadar (Croatia).

“Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region,” according to Djokovic.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine,” he added.

Djokovic’s wife has also tested positive for the virus, but their children have not. Djokovic will now quarantine for two weeks and get tested again after five days.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times