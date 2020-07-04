No quarantine required for Belgians going to Slovenia...

Belgian tourists no longer need to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Slovenia.

The Government of Slovenia announced on Saturday that it had placed Belgium, as well as the Netherlands, on its green list, comprising 21 countries deemed safe from an epidemiological point of view.

On the other hand, Slovenia has now dropped France, Croatia and Czech Republic from its safe list, downgrading their code from green to yellow.

People arriving from these countries are required to spend fourteen days in quarantine immediately, with the exception of owners of a second home in Slovenia.

The Brussels Times