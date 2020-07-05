Austria suspects Russian’s death was the work of terrorists

Austria’s counter-terrorism service has opened an investigation into the death of a Russian who was shot and killed by one of his countrymen near Vienna.

The incident, which could be a political killing, took place on Saturday evening in Gerasdorf, near Vienna.

The suspect was apprehended in the town of Linz, 180 km from the capital, after a police chase.

According to Russian media, the victim, a 43-year-old man from Chechnya, had often been critical of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled the region for over 10 years now.

Similar cases have been reported before, including the 2009 killing of a Chechen refugee in a Vienna street.

The Brussels Times