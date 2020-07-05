 
Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 July, 2020
Latest News:
Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix...
Russians arrested in Austria for murder of Chechen...
Congo expels three Belgians over racist comments about...
Poland’s president wants to ban adoptions by same-sex...
Fresco honouring George Floyd and Adama Traoré defaced...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix
    Russians arrested in Austria for murder of Chechen man
    Congo expels three Belgians over racist comments about Pierre Kompany
    Poland’s president wants to ban adoptions by same-sex couples
    Fresco honouring George Floyd and Adama Traoré defaced in France
    Brussels students protest headscarf ban in education
    No suspects arrested after deadly shooting in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels after Covid-19: cycling, tourism apps win residents’ hearts
    Belgium’s food was safer in 2019, and consumers better informed
    Belgium changes travel advice for Spain following local lockdown
    Belgium urged to lift travel restrictions for cross-borders couples
    Research: Covid-19 crisis ‘highlighted inequalities in society’
    Commission drafts negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia
    More than 200 scientists dispute WHO theory on Covid-19 transmission
    Young man dies in shooting in Brussels
    Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day
    Police seize 18 lorries and €40,000 in fines in suspected transport fraud
    20-year-old cyclist dies of heart failure on practice race
    EU lacks reliable tracking of climate spending
    Coronavirus: the Louvre will reopen on Monday
    View more

    Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix

    Sunday, 05 July 2020
    © Belga

    Formula 1 pilots showed their support for the fight against racism, highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, before the start of the Austrian Grand Prix, the first of the season, on Sunday.

    Before the Austrian national anthem was played, 14 of the 20 pilots wore T-shirts marked “End Racism” and placed a knee on the ground while a message from F1 and the FIA – the world governing body for the motorsport – was being broadcast.

    The others decided to remain standing, including Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull), both of whom had announced on social media that they would not take a knee.

    Leclerc said on Instagram he believed what was important was facts and daily conduct, rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

    Verstappen added that he felt people had a right to express themselves when and how they felt. He said on Twitter that he would not take a knee but respected the personal choice of each pilot.

    This season, the Mercedes team is wearing black in support of the BLM movement and the fight against racism. The paddock and other places were also adorned this week with rainbows, in honour of the struggles against racism and against the novel Coronavirus.

    The promoter of F1 also launched an action to increase diversity in car racing, a very white and very male sport. The FIA announced that it would make a financial contribution to it on Sunday.

    The Brussels Times