    ‘Big Jump’ for cleaner water goes virtual

    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Big Jump, an event to draw attention to clean water, is going virtual this year as a result of the new coronavirus.

    The Big Jump sees thousands of people across Europe take the plunge for clean water every year on the second Sunday of July.

    Instead of the usual mass jump, which coronavirus (Covid-19) measures prevent, the organisers have called on everyone to jump in a (foot)bath at home on Sunday, or in a puddle in the neighbourhood, and post a video of it on social media with the hashtag #Bigjump2020.

    At the same time, in times of water scarcity, the organisers ask not to fill a swimming pool necessarily but to be creative with available water.

    “The jump is meant as a signal for better water quality,” said GoodPlanet Belgium, coordinator of Big Jump in our country. “After all, the longing for local nature – green banks, canoeing, splashing in swimming ponds – has grown enormously during the lockdown, but the ecological status of the rivers remains a cause for concern.”

    GoodPlanet will merge the participants’ videos into one big video on Facebook. Several partners such as the Bond Beter Leefmilieu, Yaku, Gents Milieufront, Zero Plastic Rivers, Natagora, Join for Water, Inter-Environnement Wallonie and Natuurpunt have joined the initiative.

    Last year, more than 1,500 Belgians jumped into their local river, lake or swimming pond to draw attention to clean water.

