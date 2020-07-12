 
Popular video game publisher sees top officials leave amid harassment claims
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
    Popular video game publisher sees top officials leave amid harassment claims

    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    French video game publisher Ubisoft has announced the departure of many top officials, including its second-in-command and human resources director, in the wake of accusations of aggression and sexual harassment levelled against some of its staff.

    The departures, which also include the head of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, come after a rigorous probe conducted in response to recent allegations and accusations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour, Ubisoft stated in a press release published on Sunday morning.

    The company is determined to implement major changes to its corporate culture, it said.

    Ubisoft’s second-highest official, Serge Hascoët, chose to quit his post as Chief Creative Officer with immediate effect, according to the company, which said that, in the meantime, his role would be taken over by CEO Yves Guillemot.

    The world’s largest gaming company had announced on 26 June that it would investigate the allegations against its professionals in many countries.

    “Ubisoft has fallen short of its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive working environment for its employees,” Guillemot is quoted as saying in the press release.

    The company also disclosed that Yannis Mallat, head of its Canadian studios, was leaving his post and the company with immediate effect since “the recent allegations coming to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position.”

    Ubisoft also said that it would appoint a new global human resource manager to replace Cécile Cornet who, it said, had decided to resign from this post, in the interest of the unity of the group.

