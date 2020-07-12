Coronavirus: returning Australians face whopping quarantine bill
Sunday, 12 July 2020
Credit: Pixabay
From 18 July, Australians landing in Sydney will need to fork out 3,000 Australian dollars (about €1,850) for their compulsory quarantine in a hotel, the New South Wales provincial administration announced on Sunday.
They will have to pay an additional $1,000 if they have a spouse and $5,000 for a family of four.
Until now, these expenses have been taken care of by the provincial authorities, costing them a total of over 50 million Australian dollars, but now they feel people have had ample time to return home.