 
Protein provides clue to COVID vulnerability
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Latest News:
Protein provides clue to COVID vulnerability...
Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls...
Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions...
Two new formulas for public transport in and...
Belgium’s health-crisis heroes to be honoured on National...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 July 2020
    Protein provides clue to COVID vulnerability
    Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls
    Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions
    Two new formulas for public transport in and around Brussels
    Belgium’s health-crisis heroes to be honoured on National Day
    Belgium mints 2.5 euro coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games
    Chinese economy rebounds
    Global warming and pollution make fish more vulnerable to predators
    Data transfer: the US ‘deeply disappointed’ by EU decision
    Coronavirus: Dexaméthasone not for patients in early stages of the illness
    “This is the largest project financing ever in Africa”
    No major rush for the coast on Saturday
    Coronavirus: New infections keep on rising in Belgium
    Royalty: Prince Joachim has paid his dues
    SpaceX’s manned spacecraft to return to Earth in August
    Belgium is not prepared for second coronavirus wave, says expert
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say
    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
    View more
    Share article:

    Protein provides clue to COVID vulnerability

    Saturday, 18 July 2020
    ©Belga

    A study by French researchers shows that a deficit in the blood of the Type 1 interferon protein could be an indication that the subject has a severe form of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

    The finding could be of help in detecting high-risk patients, according to the study, published this week in the U.S. magazine Science.

    Interferons are proteins from the cytokine family that are normally produced by the body’s immune system’s cells when it is infected.

    About 5% of people infected with COVID-19 become gravely or critically ill, developing severe pneumonia which then becomes an acute respiratory disorder syndrome, often 9 to 12 days after the first light or moderate symptoms appear.

    Researchers feel this deterioration is caused by a strong increase in cytokines, causing the body’s inflammatory response to go into overdrive. However, doctors cannot tell for sure which patients will develop the severe form of the illness, beyond risk factors like diabetes, obesity and old age that have already been identified.

    Knowing this is essential to improving individual care and patients’ prospects, Inserm, University of Paris, the Imagine Institute, Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) and the Pasteur Institute said in a press release on Thursday.

    The authors of the study, who came from these institutions, ran tests on 50 COVID-19 patients with varying degrees of severity.

    The results show that the production and activity of interferons was greatly diminished in severely ill patients. They also had a persistent blood viral load, attesting to poor control of viral replication by the patient’s immune system, leading the inflammation response to go into overdrive, and become ineffective and pathological.

    The study also shows that weak Type 1 interferon levels in plasma precede the clinical deterioration of patients and the need to transfer them to intensive care, which means they could be a sign of severe forms of COVID-19 and could enable high–risk populations to be identified.

    Further, the results show the interest of therapeutic approaches combining early management of interferons with an adapted anti-inflammatory strategy in patients, to avoid a severe form of the disease, the researchers say.

    The Brussels Times