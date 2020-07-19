 
Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Latest News:
Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia...
Belgium extends temporary unemployment...
Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk...
Tonnes of tiny plastic particles move from roads...
Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia
    Belgium extends temporary unemployment
    Self-driving cars ‘very close’ says Musk
    Tonnes of tiny plastic particles move from roads to oceans
    Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability
    Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last 24 hours
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Meanwhile, a threat of war emerges on Europe’s borders
    Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in one week
    Coronavirus: No new restrictions for now
    Coronavirus: Crisis puts pressure on freelancers mental health
    Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral fire
    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
    The euro at four month high versus the dollar
    Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
    Coronavirus: committee meets to consider possible new measures
    Luxembourg’s Bettel has fries with Sophie Wilmès following Code Orange assurances
    Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions
    Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls
    Two new formulas for public transport in and around Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Erdogan pays symbolic visit to Hagia Sophia

    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    © Belga

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday paid a symbolic visit to the former Hagia Sophia basilica in Istanbul, his first since its controversial conversion into a mosque last week.

    During his visit, Erdogan inspected reconversion work inside the building, according to the office of the Turkish President, which published photos showing scaffolding.

    His surprise visit came just a few days before the first Muslim prayer at Hagia Sophia, scheduled for Friday. It was not immediately clear whether Erdogan would take part. According to Turkey’s religious affairs authority, the Diyanet, 500 persons will participate on Friday in the first collective prayer in Hagia Sophia since its reconversion.

    Last week, Turkey’s highest administrative court revoked a 1934 governmental decision that had granted the cathedral the status of a museum. Erdogan immediately followed up the revocation with the announcement that Hagia Sophia would be turned into a mosque.

    According to the Diyanet, Christian icons adorning the interior of the ancient Byzantine basilica will be hidden at prayer time.

    A major work of architecture built in the VIth Century, Hagia Sophia is classified as a World Heritage Site by the UN Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) and is one of Turkey’s main tourist attractions.

    Converted into a mosque after the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans in 1453, it was transformed into a museum in 1934 by the head of the young Turkish Republic, Mustapha Kemal, who wished to “offer it to humanity.”

    The decision to recovert it into a mosque sparked criticism abroad, especially in Greece, which closely monitors the fate of the Byzantine heritage in Turkey. Pope Francis said last week that he was “very saddened” by the move.

    The Brussels Times