French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition...

France’s Recovery Plan will seek to reduce the economy’s carbon footprint and will require €30 billion for an ecological transition, French Economic Affairs Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

“Along with Barbara Pompili,” France’s Minister of Ecological Transition, “we propose to earmark €30 billion, out of the €100 billion budgeted, for investment in the ecological transition,” Le Maire told Journal du Dimanche.

“We shall ensure that all recovery decisions favour a new growth model based on decarbonisation, energy efficiency and green innovations. The recovery plan will be a green plan,” he said.

Le Maire identified three priority sectors: energy renovation – including the renovation of private buildings – transport and energy.

The government’s €100 billion economic recovery plan is to be presented on 24 August in the Council of Ministers.

Journal du Dimanche asked the Economic Affairs Minister whether there were any figures for the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the recovery plan.

“We have a trajectory of a 30% reduction of CO2 emissions over ten years for our industries,” he responded. “This trajectory is out of reach for the moment. To meet this objective, we are going to help the most pollutive industrial sites to reduce their emissions. We shall produce a first list of these sites in late August.”

Presenting a broad outline of the recovery plan in mid-July, Prime Minister Jean Castex had announced four main axes: industrial development (€40 billion); ecological transition (€20 million, at the time), skills (€20 billion) and solidarity (€20 billion).

