Sharp increase in new cases reported in Spain...

The number of new cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased sharply in Spain, averaging over 2,000 per day over the past week, the Spanish Ministry reported on Friday.

Infections have been going up for weeks, numbering 1,525 on the eve of the report, whereas they had been under 1,000 on the previous Friday.

In the past seven days, the number of diagnosed cases totalled 14,198, giving an average of over 2,000 per day. Differences in figures stem from the fact that regions, which are competent in health matters, sometimes report cases to the Health Ministry many days after they are diagnosed.

The worst hit regions are Catalonia, with over 5,000 cases in seven days, and Aragon, 2,884 cases. However, the new upsurge is also worsening in the Madrid region, where 2,074 cases were diagnosed.

Two weeks ago, the number of new cases diagnosed in the previous seven days amounted to 5,695.

Spain has had over 288,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 28,400 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

The Brussels Times