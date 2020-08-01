   
Record number of Covid-19 infections for third day in a row in Poland
Saturday, 01 August, 2020
    Saturday, 01 August 2020
    Record number of Covid-19 infections for third day in a row in Poland

    Saturday, 01 August 2020
    ©Belga

    Polish authorities announced a record number of new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections for the third day running on Saturday, with 658 cases confirmed, up from 657 on Friday and 615 on Thursday.

    Before Thursday, daily infections had never topped 600 in Poland.

    Following a meeting of the Polish crisis cell, the Government decided not to tighten the measures taken to curb the spread of the pandemic. However, it is thinking of imposing compulsory quarantining for travelers coming in from “hotspots” in Europe and introducing local lockdowns.

    Face masks are compulsory in highly frequented public places, enclosed spaces and public transport. Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, hairdressing salons, fitness centres and swimming pools remain open. Marriages are authorised but must be limited to 150 invitees.

    Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered 46,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,721 deaths.

    The Brussels Times