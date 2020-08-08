   
Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and Donald Trump
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
    Michelle Obama depressed by lockdown, racial strife and Donald Trump

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    © Belga

    Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama says she has been suffering from “low-grade depression” due to the lockdown brought on by the novel Coronavirus, racial strife in the United States and the “hypocrisy” of the Donald Trump administration.

    The wife of former President Barack Obama made the remark in an episode of her podcast, aired on Spotify this week.

    She said she would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night because something was worrying her or weighing her down. Although she tried to exercise, there were times when she just felt down, she noted.

    Mrs. Obama (56) said she went through the emotional highs and lows that everyone felt at times and noted that the current period was not conducive to spiritual development.

    “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” she said, “not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

    The United States has been the scene in recent months of unprecedented demonstrations against racism, sparked by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white policeman who knelt on his neck.

    The Brussels Times