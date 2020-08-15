   
UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 15 August, 2020
Latest News:
UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon...
Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need...
Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking...
Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to...
Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon
    Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need to see a doctor to be tested
    Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking
    Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to bypass sudden quarantine rule
    Coronavirus: 38 infected in nursing home in Mechelen
    Foreign Affairs Council tries to de-escalate dangerous situations in Belarus and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea
    Brussels scraps face mask obligation for cyclists and scooter users
    More than 3,000 people a month decline an inheritance
    Assumption Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Back to school: Five days a week as usual
    Collapse of government negotiations: reactions
    Covid-19: New cases coming down, but hospital admissions and deaths are rising
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Liquor not allowed on Belgian beaches until end of September
    Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian coast this weekend
    Children more often get coronavirus at home than at school, Belgian study confirms
    View more
    Share article:

    UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon

    Saturday, 15 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Nations launched an appeal for $565 million in assistance for Lebanon on Friday, 10 days after the deadly explosion that devastated the city of Beirut.

    The money will be earmarked mainly for reconstruction efforts, following a first phase that focused on providing humanitarian relief in the capital.

    It will go towards rehabilitating hospitals and schools and providing shelter for people rendered homeless following the huge explosion on 4 August at the port, where tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stocked. Over 171 people died, and some 6,500 others were wounded in the disaster.

    Related News:

     

    “The task of rebuilding people’s lives and recovering from the devastation is only just beginning,” said Najat Rochdi, a UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon.

    She urged the international community to show its “steadfast commitment” to the Lebanese people and to repay “Lebanon’s incredible generosity to Syrian and Palestinian refugees with full financial support” for the appeal.

    The Beirut disaster laid bare the corruption and mismanagement perpetrated by Lebanese political officials, sparking massive street protests that forced the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab to tender its resignation.

    The Brussels Times