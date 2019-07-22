Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update

Explosions in an Antwerp suburb cause widespread damage to property and vehicles, temperatures are set to soar to record-breaking heights this week, and Tomorrowland reaches the end of weekend one.

Three people, including a two-year-old Belgian child, were killed and three others injured in a car crash on a freeway near a Spanish resort town on Sunday.The two vehicles were completely destroyed in the crash, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. Read more.

Fast-food chain Burger King will receive a fine from the Brussels government for placing an advertising billboard in Ambiorix Square, an area registered as an ad-free zone in Brussels. Read more.

The Royal Meteorological Institute said the sunny weather should continue over the next few days, with temperatures above 30 degrees on Tuesday and even above 35 on Wednesday. Read more.

As Tomorrowland’s first weekend drew to a close on Sunday, Het Vlaamse Kruis first-aid workers had carried out around 5,000 interventions around the festival campsite, while fifty festival-goers were also sent to the nearest hospitals, most often for minor ailments, but two people were still in intensive care on Sunday afternoon, according to reports. Read more.

A large search operation for one of three men who flew their paraglider over Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival has been called off, after police determined that one of the unruly air gliders, presumed missing after a reported crash, had actually flown away safely. Read more

An explosion in a residential street in the Antwerp district of Berchem damaged six vehicles and two neighbouring properties, in the second blast recorded in the area since the weekend. The source of the explosions is still unknown, and the investigations continue. Read more

Warnings shots fired near Ixelles’ Place Flagey on Saturday have prompted authorities to launch an investigation to identify the person behind the incident, the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday, according to reports. Read more.

