 
Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update
Monday, 22 July, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Explosions in Antwerp, shots in Flagey and a Tomorrowland update

    Monday, 22 July 2019

    Explosions in an Antwerp suburb cause widespread damage to property and vehicles, temperatures are set to soar to record-breaking heights this week, and Tomorrowland reaches the end of weekend one.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Belgian toddler and man killed in fatal crash in Spain

    Three people, including a two-year-old Belgian child, were killed and three others injured in a car crash on a freeway near a Spanish resort town on Sunday.The two vehicles were completely destroyed in the crash, and three other passengers sustained injuries of varying degrees. Read more.

    2. Burger King to be fined for violating ad-free zone in Brussels

    © Belga

    Fast-food chain Burger King will receive a fine from the Brussels government for placing an advertising billboard in Ambiorix Square, an area registered as an ad-free zone in Brussels. Read more.

    3. Temperatures in Belgium to rise all week and reach above 35°C on Wednesday

    The Royal Meteorological Institute said the sunny weather should continue over the next few days, with temperatures above 30 degrees on Tuesday and even above 35 on Wednesday. Read more.

    4. Tomorrowland: 5,000 require first-aid and 50 hospitalised

    As Tomorrowland’s first weekend drew to a close on Sunday, Het Vlaamse Kruis first-aid workers had carried out around 5,000 interventions around the festival campsite, while fifty festival-goers were also sent to the nearest hospitals, most often for minor ailments, but two people were still in intensive care on Sunday afternoon, according to reports. Read more.

    5. Tomorrowland: Search called off for ‘missing’ paraglider

    A large search operation for one of three men who flew their paraglider over Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival has been called off, after police determined that one of the unruly air gliders, presumed missing after a reported crash, had actually flown away safely. Read more

    6. Explosions in Antwerp cause widespread damage

    An explosion in a residential street in the Antwerp district of Berchem damaged six vehicles and two neighbouring properties, in the second blast recorded in the area since the weekend. The source of the explosions is still unknown, and the investigations continue. Read more

    7. Warning shots in Ixelles prompt police investigation

    Warnings shots fired near Ixelles’ Place Flagey on Saturday have prompted authorities to launch an investigation to identify the person behind the incident, the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday, according to reports. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

