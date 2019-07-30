De Lijn staff could strike over lack of inspectors, driver safety

New bus stops will be constructed for De Lijn buses outside Gare du Nord. Credit: © Belga

De Lijn bus traffic in Flemish Brabant and Brussels may well experience some disruptions in the coming weeks. The unions of the public transport company have indeed filed a new strike notice.

Staff are calling for more inspectors on buses in the capital as well as in the Grimbergen and Dilbeek regions.

On July 10, a social agreement was reached with management on this subject, but the unions were later disowned by their base. Trade unions and management, therefore, resumed negotiations on Tuesday in Mechelen, but to no avail. A new meeting is scheduled for August 20.

The unions argue that, according to the organic framework as defined today, no less than 26 controllers should be active in Brussels and the Halvorde area. In reality, however, they would only be 20. A figure to which must be added staff on vacation, thematic or sick leave.

They, therefore, demand more controllers to improve driver safety in particular.

The Brussels Times