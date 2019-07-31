Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey

Brussels police set out to tackle pedestrians and cyclists running red lights, organic egg producers have issued a recall notice due to health concerns and the Belgian coastal police invest €80,000 in drones.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Nine birds of prey, including a great horned owl and a spotted eagle-owl, were seized near Ghent after authorities tracked down a man found to illegally possess dozens of birds. Six of which are currently still missing. Read more.

Throughout July, the police in the Brussels-Capital-Ixelles area are on the lookout for offences committed by two-wheelers and pedestrians when it comes to traffic, reports BX1. Running a red light in Brussels costs a driver 174 euros, but so does running a red on a bike, or by foot. Read more.

One child died and another one was severely injured after a balcony in Liège collapsed on Tuesday night, according to reports. Read more.

A recall has been issued for organic eggs produced by the brand E.K.E and sold in several supermarkets in Belgium, after food safety authorities detected a slight excess of levels of dioxins in the eggs. Read more

Two men have been sentenced to time in prison for the purchase and possession of a Kalashnikov, with the same serial number as that used during the attacks in Paris in November 2015. Read more

Police units at the Belgian coast have equipped themselves with €80,000 worth of drones in order to help them track irregular arrivals and human trafficking, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. Read more

On Monday, STIB’s security officers suspended work for a few hours after three new cases of aggression towards staff in the Beekkant, Simonis and Brussels-Midi stations. Read more.

