 
Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers and Venezuelan ‘euro’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 August, 2019
Latest News:
RN25 for automobiles only as of 1 January...
Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers...
Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality...
Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river...
A bright and cloudy start to August...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 August 2019
    RN25 for automobiles only as of 1 January 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers and Venezuelan ‘euro’
    Brussels: Calculate your impact on air quality
    Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river
    A bright and cloudy start to August
    Prisons: ‘A genuine reintegration policy is necessary’
    Parents of Congolese orphans could be alive
    Retailers can now donate unsold sales merchandise without being taxed
    Major search underway for 15-year-old who fell in a river
    Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste
    More than 100 new Belgian law proposals tabled
    Sp.a finetunes conditions for negotiations with N-VA
    Eden Hazard shortlisted for Fifa Best Player
    Police warns of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins
    US urges Belgium to help secure shipping passage against Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf
    Belgian boat sets off on first unmanned transatlantic journey
    Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    What changed on 1 August?
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Missing teen, Tomorrowland in numbers and Venezuelan ‘euro’

    Thursday, 01 August 2019

    Drug smugglers in Antwerp call police on themselves after an embarrassing incident, The latest number of arrests at Tomorrowland and the Belgians escape to the (tax-free) sun in Portugal.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Search continues for 15-year-old missing in river

    The search for a 15-year-old boy who fell into a river in Angleur will continue on Thursday after being called off following an hour of unsuccessful scouring which turned up no results. Read more

    2. What has changed as of 1 August?

    Bars across Belgium will have a limit of four gambling machines, with the added new condition that only adults are allowed to play. This is just one of many changes to the country as of 1 August. Read more.

    3. Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures

    As Tomorrowland ends for another year, figures have emerged on the number of arrests made, drugs confiscated and crimes committed during the two weekends of the massive electronic festival in Flanders. Read more.

    4. Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container

    Last Thursday, as Belgium recorded its hottest day ever, two suspects became stuck in a metal box full of cocaine at the Port of Antwerp. They eventually had to call the police for help. Read more

    5. ‘Europe’s best-kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes

    Capitalising on the low cost of living, pleasant weather and interesting real estate opportunities, more and more Belgians have consequently chosen to retire in Portugal. Read more.

    6. Belgian Scout camp goes zero-waste

    A Belgian Scout group has proven that it is possible to make a zero-waste Scout camp, providing there is enough preparation. Fourteen units embarked on the adventure, banning supermarket purchases, promoting local shops and producers, eliminating packaging and using sustainable containers, buying in bulk, manufacturing hygiene products, such as toothpaste. Read more.

    7. Police warn of payments with Venezuelan coins that resemble 1 euro coins

    A Flemish police zone has issued a warning to residents that payments are being made with Venezuelan Bolivar coins instead of euro coins. While similar in size and shape, that is where the comparison ends, with 1 Bolivar being worth about 0,0001 euro, or 11.000 times less than a euro. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job