Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike

Pranksters manage to hack into warning systems in Belgian cars, Trains are set to strike on Saturday and Brussels sees an exodus of smaller e-scooter companies.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

The number of cases of measles in Belgium increased fivefold in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, according to provisional figures published by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read more.

Several dozen activists blocked a train carrying new cars from Volkswagen to Wolfsburg, the location of the German brand’s production site, on Tuesday. Read more.

A confusing message about a shootout appeared on the digital dashboards of some drivers on Tuesday, in what authorities say is a repeated incident of hackers breaking into the traffic information system. Read more.

Organisers at Brussels Summer Festival will seek to tackle harassment for the latest edition of the music festival, with a special campaign rolled out as the event kicks off on Wednesday. Read more.

Belgian railway workers will be on strike on Saturday 17 August, the national railway company, SNCB, confirmed on Tuesday. Read more.

The number of electric scooters that took Brussels by storm at the start of the summer is starting to dwindle, as some operators start to leave after competition proved too rough. Read more.

West Flanders is the deadliest province for drivers in the Flemish region, with recent statistics showing that more drivers were killed there than in any other part of Flanders. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times