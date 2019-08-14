 
Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019

    Pranksters manage to hack into warning systems in Belgian cars, Trains are set to strike on Saturday and Brussels sees an exodus of smaller e-scooter companies.

    Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

    1. Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide

    The number of cases of measles in Belgium increased fivefold in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, according to provisional figures published by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Read more

    2. Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)

    Several dozen activists blocked a train carrying new cars from Volkswagen to Wolfsburg, the location of the German brand’s production site, on Tuesday. Read more.

    3. ‘Air raid on the E40’: pranksters hack into vehicle dashboards

    A confusing message about a shootout appeared on the digital dashboards of some drivers on Tuesday, in what authorities say is a repeated incident of hackers breaking into the traffic information system. Read more.

    4. New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer Festival

    Organisers at Brussels Summer Festival will seek to tackle harassment for the latest edition of the music festival, with a special campaign rolled out as the event kicks off on Wednesday. Read more.

    5. Belgian railway strike confirmed for Saturday

    Belgian railway workers will be on strike on Saturday 17 August, the national railway company, SNCB, confirmed on Tuesday. Read more.

    6. Small e-scooter companies start to leave Brussels

    The number of electric scooters that took Brussels by storm at the start of the summer is starting to dwindle, as some operators start to leave after competition proved too rough. Read more.

    7. West Flanders is the deadliest zone for drivers

    West Flanders is the deadliest province for drivers in the Flemish region, with recent statistics showing that more drivers were killed there than in any other part of Flanders. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

