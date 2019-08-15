 
New city planning upsets removals industry
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 August, 2019
Latest News:
New city planning upsets removals industry...
Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish...
Colleagues help families of fallen firefighters...
East Flanders: Suspicious death in family...
GDP and employment up by 0.2% in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    New city planning upsets removals industry
    Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm
    Colleagues help families of fallen firefighters
    East Flanders: Suspicious death in family
    GDP and employment up by 0.2% in Europe in second quarter
    Journalists protest proposed new information gag law
    What’s open this holiday Thursday?
    What’s celebrated on August 15?
    Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters
    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
    France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home
    Review committee called for after the death of two firefighters in Beringen
    No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the British people, says former UK chancellor
    Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers
    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
    Facebook listened to some users’ conversations
    Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower
    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
    Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs: reports
    View more

    New city planning upsets removals industry

    Thursday, 15 August 2019

    The organisation representing the removals industry has written an open letter to all Belgian towns and cities listing the problems its members are experiencing as a result of new trends in town and city planning.

    Among the main points raised by the CBD/BKV are the introduction of new mobility plans, low-emissions zones and limited hours of heavy vehicles in some designated zones.

    A number of new developments make house removals almost impossible, the organisation said. They include the installation of cycle lanes which make it impossible in some cases to bring a removals lift close enough to the customer’s building. Other obstacles include benches, planters, bollards and bus shelters. In some places, streets have been narrowed and pavement raised, all of which contributes to the comfort of the streetscape, but which represents a problem for working removers.

    The association also raises the issue of some building permits, which appear to take no account of everyday reality for households. “[The permits] take no account of the fact that furniture, fridges, washing machines, pianos, safes and other large household goods have to be able to come into and out of the building,” the letter says. Local authorities are also criticised for the way applications for parking permits to block a space for a removal are handled.

    The CBD/BKV was created more than a century ago, and unites more than 100 professional removals firms, which are granted the status of Recognised Remover, working according to a quality charter to guarantee a high standard of work as well as providing a clear avenue for customers with complaints or objections.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job