New city planning upsets removals industry...

The organisation representing the removals industry has written an open letter to all Belgian towns and cities listing the problems its members are experiencing as a result of new trends in town and city planning.

Among the main points raised by the CBD/BKV are the introduction of new mobility plans, low-emissions zones and limited hours of heavy vehicles in some designated zones.

A number of new developments make house removals almost impossible, the organisation said. They include the installation of cycle lanes which make it impossible in some cases to bring a removals lift close enough to the customer’s building. Other obstacles include benches, planters, bollards and bus shelters. In some places, streets have been narrowed and pavement raised, all of which contributes to the comfort of the streetscape, but which represents a problem for working removers.

The association also raises the issue of some building permits, which appear to take no account of everyday reality for households. “[The permits] take no account of the fact that furniture, fridges, washing machines, pianos, safes and other large household goods have to be able to come into and out of the building,” the letter says. Local authorities are also criticised for the way applications for parking permits to block a space for a removal are handled.

The CBD/BKV was created more than a century ago, and unites more than 100 professional removals firms, which are granted the status of Recognised Remover, working according to a quality charter to guarantee a high standard of work as well as providing a clear avenue for customers with complaints or objections.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

