Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback

Driving offenders in northern Brussels could start seeing their cars impounded as soon as next month as local police prepare to double down on road safety enforcement in the area. Read more.

Belgium’s Kim Clijsters, 36, has announced that she will return to the Women’s Tennis Association tour in 2020. Read more.

A rental company in Bruges has offered €3,000 in damages to a man whose possessions were mistakenly removed from the apartment in which he was living in August. Read more.

Public cleaning employees and police are searching garbage bags to determine people’s identities as they step up efforts against illegal dumpings in parts of Brussels. Read more.

Scores of people reported sighting a bright trail streaking the Belgian and Dutch skies on Thursday, in what Dutch astronomists confirmed was a meteor which broke into the Earth’s atmosphere. Read more.

A crowdsourced probe launched to determine what had killed thousands of newborn birds in Flanders and Brussels revealed traces of more than 30 different pesticides inside the chicks’ nests, the study showed. Read more.

Two NGOs have filed suit against Wallonia for lack of transparency in connection with licenses issued for weapons sold to Saudi Arabia, Le Soir and Knack reported on Thursday. Read more.

