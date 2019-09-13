 
Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and...
Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old...
Local police consulted the SNCB's videos 4,000 times...
Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: 'It will...
Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of...
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old NATO offices
    Local police consulted the SNCB’s videos 4,000 times last year
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
    Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters announces her return to tennis
    Legal age that students can have sexual relations with teachers must increase, says MP
    Some 90,000 Belgians sign petition against caging livestock
    Five major French cities ban pesticides
    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
    NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback

    Friday, 13 September 2019

    Belgium’s Kim Clijsters returns to tennis, driving offenders could lose their cars on the spot and Schaerbeek plans to crack down on illegal garbage infractions.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders

    Driving offenders in northern Brussels could start seeing their cars impounded as soon as next month as local police prepare to double down on road safety enforcement in the area. Read more.

    2. Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’

    Belgium’s Kim Clijsters, 36, has announced that she will return to the Women’s Tennis Association tour in 2020. Read more.

    3. After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages

    A rental company in Bruges has offered €3,000 in damages to a man whose possessions were mistakenly removed from the apartment in which he was living in August. Read more. 

    4. Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumping culprits

    Public cleaning employees and police are searching garbage bags to determine people’s identities as they step up efforts against illegal dumpings in parts of Brussels. Read more.

    5. Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands

    Scores of people reported sighting a bright trail streaking the Belgian and Dutch skies on Thursday, in what Dutch astronomists confirmed was a meteor which broke into the Earth’s atmosphere. Read more.

    6. Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests

    A crowdsourced probe launched to determine what had killed thousands of newborn birds in Flanders and Brussels revealed traces of more than 30 different pesticides inside the chicks’ nests, the study showed. Read more.

    7. NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia

    Two NGOs have filed suit against Wallonia for lack of transparency in connection with licenses issued for weapons sold to Saudi Arabia, Le Soir and Knack reported on Thursday. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

