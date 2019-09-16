Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march

A former National Security agent contacted the Federal Judicial police in April and accused the former deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and Defence minister of corruption and money laundering. Read more.
Anderlecht residents are sounding the alarm about an illegal dumping problem which they said has reached a problematic new high and has turned their municipality into an "open-air dumpsite."
A citizen-led aid group triggered special measures to protect migrants following reports that far-right demonstrators were issuing calls to "clean up" areas in Brussels where homeless migrants dwell.
The Belgian phone number "Écoute Violences conjugugales" was dialled 15,360 times in 2018, which is an average of 42 calls per day by victims, medical professionals, concerned relatives or even those who have committed acts of domestic violence.