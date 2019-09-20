Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success

Brussels prepares for the latest climate march, STIB announces a secret party to get people to download its new app and a censored Manneken Pis to appear on the Belgian edition of Monopoly.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

Several groups, including Greenpeace, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion, will be supporting the student strike, which is scheduled to take place from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM in Brussels, according to the event’s Facebook page, on which 13,000 people have expressed interest in attending. Read more.

Authorities from the Flemish city of Aalst will defend the controversial use of stereotyped Jewish figures in a city parade before the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Tuesday. Read more.

In order to encourage travellers to update its mobile application, STIB invites them to search for a “lost street” where festive evening events will be organized from Thursday until car-free Sunday. Read more.

Brussels police officers spent an afternoon with residents of the Matongé neighbourhood on Wednesday, as part of an event aiming to foster better communication between locals and police. Read more.

Artwork depicting a swastika that is on display in an art gallery in the centre of Brussels has prompted frustration from a representative of Belgium’s Jewish community. Read more.

A Belgian jihadist who issued violent threats towards Belgium and who was long considered dead has been filmed alive inside a high-security prison in Syria. Read more.

The Belgian capital’s iconic Manneken Pis statue will be censored in the Brussels version of Monopoly, a new edition of the popular board game set to be launched next week. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times