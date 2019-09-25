Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!

The statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors sees calls for abolishment, Gambling police officers face the music and Cryptocurrency payment comes to Europe ( but not Belgium yet)

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

Too many “undisciplined” people committed road violations and brought “anarchy” to the streets of Brussels on car-free Sunday, a police zone chief said. Read more.

Two members on opposite sides of the federal parliament have announced that they want to work together to abolish the statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors. Read more.

Dozens of Antwerp police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online have not been penalised, with their years-old files put on hold indefinitely due to a lack of a federal government. Read more.

While local residents were shocked by the destruction of the 61 small acacias, the tree felling is necessary, as they lack enough space in the soil to grow properly. Read more.

Customers who booked package holidays with Thomas Cook Belgium will still not be able to go on holidays on Thursday. This news comes as the Travel Guarantee Fund had already announced that customers were unable to go on holidays on Wednesday. Read more.

Over 25,000 sales outlets will enable their customers to pay in cryptocurrencies from 2020, various partner businesses in the digital-payment sector announced on Tuesday in a press release. Read more.

A man in the province of Limburg has been arrested after he streamed videos on Facebook in which he could be seen abusing his partner. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times