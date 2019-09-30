Ursula von der Leyen to ask Hungary and Romania for new candidates

MEPs in Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee on Monday morning definitively refused to give the green light to Romanian Rovana Plumb and Hungarian Laszlo Trocsanyi. Credit: Belga

Ursula von der Leyen will ask Hungary and Romania to submit two new candidate Commissioners to her, after those initially nominated by Budapest and Bucharest were rejected by the European Parliament, a spokesperson for the President-elect of the Commission said.

The President of the Chamber, David Sassoli, will now send a formal letter to von der Leyen explaining the committee’s decision and asking her what she plans to do about it.

Once she receives this letter, the president of the future executive intends to call for new candidates from Romania and Hungary, her spokesperson explained.

