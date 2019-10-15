Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel

Brussels seeks to ban drinking after midnight on the area around Bourse, an exhibition into Bruegel in black and white opens in Brussels and a video from Antwerp aquarium goes viral after a shark eats another shark.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The measure, set to come into effect sometime in January 2020, will prohibit the consumption of alcohol between 12:00 AM and 6:00 AM, in a 500-meter pilot zone around the Brussels Stock Exchange. Read more.

Millions of citizens are calling on the European Union’s incoming leaders to take bold action against the use of cages in livestock farming and endorse a “fair, healthy and ethical” food system. Read more.

A black-tip reef shark housed in the Antwerp zoo aquarium was caught on video on Sunday with a bullhead shark in its mouth. Read more.

The exhibition, spread over 13 rooms and into the newly-renovated Palace of Charles of Lorraine, will take visitors back 450 years to the 16th century, during which Flanders was at the heart of the production and trade of prints. Read more.

According to the police union, the city council itself should have taken better decisions regarding the demonstration, because some demonstrations are allowed more easily than others, or fewer safety measures are taken. Read more.

A fire that broke out in a four-story building on Generaal Lemanlaan in Etterbeek at around 3:15 PM on Monday prompted an intervention from 20 firefighters. Read more.

About 14% of the world’s food is lost after harvest and before reaching the stage of being sold, according to the 2019 State of Food and Agriculture report, released on Monday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times