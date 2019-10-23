 
Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Red Devils will be awarded first place in the FIFA ranking on Thursday for the tenth consecutive time since September 2018.

    Since the last ranking was published on 19 September, Roberto Martinez’s troops have won their ticket to Euro 2020 with victories over San Marino (9-0) and Kazakhstan (0-2).

    The Red Devils are at the top of their qualifying group with a perfect score of 24 out of 24. They will travel to Russia on 16 November (21 points) for the group’s’final’, which will be important to be seeded in the Euro draw.

    In the new ranking, the top four will remain unchanged: Belgium (1.755 points) will be ahead of France (1.726), Brazil (1.715) and England (1.651). Uruguay (1.642) will complete the top-five at the expense of Portugal (1.632).

    Russia will move up five places to 37th place.

    The Brussels Times

