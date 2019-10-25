TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020

Airline TUI fly will operate daily during the next summer season between Antwerp and Malaga Airport, in the south of Spain. It is the first time that the company flies from Antwerp to a destination every day, it announces Friday.

TUI fly announced on Friday the new features at the airports of Antwerp and Ostend for the next summer season, which starts on 4 April 2020.

The airline is also adding Murcia as its destination at Ostend airport. The airline is already active at that airport, with flights from Antwerp and Charleroi.

Furthermore, in July and August it will fly directly from Ostend to both Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Until now, these destinations in the Canary Islands were usually combined in one flight, so that the planes would be guaranteed as full. “But these destinations are becoming so well known that it is no longer a problem to get the planes filled and thus to disconnect the flights”, says TUI spokesman Piet Demeyere.

Next summer TUI fly will fly to 9 destinations from Antwerp and to 22 from Ostend.

The Brussels Times