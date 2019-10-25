 
TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 October, 2019
Latest News:
Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million...
Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for...
Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national...
New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth...
How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    Flanders scraps electric car premiums, halting push for a ‘greener’ fleet
    Green politician criticised for subtitling video about ‘national dialogue’ in Arabic
    New windmill zone named after Princess Elisabeth
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020
    Bundles of cash hidden throughout Brussels by anonymous YouTuber
    How old is the average Belgian worker ?
    Belgian Prime Minister to resign earlier than expected
    Brussels climate plan faces criticism from Vlaams Belang
    Boy poked himself on injection needle found in park during recess
    Buyer found for 29 remaining Thomas Cook branches in Belgium, jobs not guaranteed
    Brussels’ Climate Plan: this is what it means
    Five new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport this winter
    New tram bus will link city to Brussels Airport from spring 2020
    Stromae to feature on Coldplay’s new album, new song released
    Children among dozens found inside van in suspected human smuggling operation
    Fewer soldiers on Belgian streets to protect citizens from terrorism
    CO leaks cause four people to be hospitalised on Thursday
    Climate emergency declared by three more Brussels municipalities
    View more

    TUI announces daily flights from Antwerp to Malaga for 2020

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Credit: PXhere

    Airline TUI fly will operate daily during the next summer season between Antwerp and Malaga Airport, in the south of Spain. It is the first time that the company flies from Antwerp to a destination every day, it announces Friday.

    TUI fly announced on Friday the new features at the airports of Antwerp and Ostend for the next summer season, which starts on 4 April 2020.

    The airline is also adding Murcia as its destination at Ostend airport. The airline is already active at that airport, with flights from Antwerp and Charleroi.

    Furthermore, in July and August it will fly directly from Ostend to both Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Until now, these destinations in the Canary Islands were usually combined in one flight, so that the planes would be guaranteed as full. “But these destinations are becoming so well known that it is no longer a problem to get the planes filled and thus to disconnect the flights”, says TUI spokesman Piet Demeyere.

    Next summer TUI fly will fly to 9 destinations from Antwerp and to 22 from Ostend.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job