The finalists for the 2019 Women’s World Athlete of the Year have been revealed

Who will follow Colombian triple jumper Caterine Ibargüen as the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2019? One of these five women:

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, world champion in the 100m and 4X100m in Doha, has already won this award in 2013.

Dutch Sifan Hassan, double world champion 1500-10,000m who set a world mile record.

Kenyan Marathon runner Brigid Kosgei who set a new world record on the 42.195 km marathon.

American Dalilah Muhammad, world champion in the 400m hurdles, twice breaking the world record.

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, also crowned in Doha, who this year posted the 2nd best performance of all time.

The process of votes cast by the IAAF Council, the athletics family and the public ended on 5 November.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on 23 November.

