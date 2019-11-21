Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network in the USA

Apple should develop its own 5G network in the United States, Donald Trump said on Thursday in one of his many daily tweets, after making the suggestion during a visit to a campus in Texas where the tech giant assembles computers.

“During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, (…) I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S,” Trump tweeted. “They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!”

The U.S. President sees 5G as important technology and fears the United States might lose the 5G battle to China.

He also wishes to exclude tech giant Huawei, one of the world’s largest suppliers of 5G equipment, from the American market. Washington feels the Chinese firm has excessively close ties to the ruling Communist party and army in China, and its infrastructure could thus be used by Beijing for espionnage.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times