 
Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 December, 2019
Latest News:
EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide...
Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says...
Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the...
Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this...
Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
    Flanders halts approval of climate plan ‘to avoid criticism’
    Air Belgium launches new destinations to the Caribbean
    Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women
    Leuven four-star hotel closes doors for secret visit of Sultan of Oman
    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
    ‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape culture anthem takes on Liège
    Belgian driving licences get a makeover
    Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison
    Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French entrepreneur
    Ryanair makes one last attempt to avoid paying Belgian strike victims
    Belgian students gain about 3.6 kg during their studies
    Ikea is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees, say Belgian growers
    Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world
    Measles deaths increasing worldwide for the second year in a row
    View more

    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    © Belga

    The memory of the Nazi crimes is inseparable from the German identity, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed on Friday, during her first visit to Auschwitz, at a time when Germany’s extreme right contests the culture of repentance.

    “Remembering the crimes, naming their authors and paying worthy homage to the victims is a responsibility that never stops,” said Merkel, who is the first German chancellor to visit the camp that symbolises the Holocaust, since 1995. “It is not negotiable, and it is inseparable from our country. Being conscious of this responsibility is part of our national identity.”

    Her voice choked with emotion after listening to the testimony of a survivor who had been taken to Auschwitz at the age of 12, the Chancellor admitted that it was “anything but easy” to go to a place where the crimes of Germans “defy the imagination”.

    Chancellor Merkel, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, 87-year-old Auschwitz survivor Stanislaw Barnitowski and representatives of the Jewish community, insisted on the importance of giving Auschwitz its “full name”. While located in present-day Poland, the camp is in a region “annexed in October 1939 by the Third Reich” and was “run by Germans,” she recalled, stressing that “it is important to name the criminals clearly.”

    “We, Germans, owe it to the victims and to ourselves,” she said.

    Merkel explained that she was “deeply ashamed” by the Nazi crimes. Stressing that “silence must not be the sole response,” she noted that “the site itself obliges us to keep the memory alive” and, in the face of the upsurge in anti-Semitic acts, “we need to stand up and express our disagreement.”

    The Chancellor also visited Birkenau, located 3 kilometres from the main camp, and particularly the ramp where the deportees were “selected” on alighting from the livestock carriages, with the youngest, oldest and most fragile ones sent immediately to their deaths.

    Merkel’s visit comes just a few weeks before the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and extermination camp by the Red Army on 27 January 1975.

    On Wednesday, she announced a grant of 60 million euros to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation for the maintenance of the site, where about 1.1 million persons, one million of them Jews, were murdered between 1940 and 1945.

    Insisting that each of the 1.1 million victims had “a name, an unalterable dignity, an origin, a history,” she paid homage to them, while mentioning the culpability and the pain of the survivors.

    ”I bow deeply” before each of them, she concluded, before going to a meeting scheduled with an Auschwitz survivor away from the glare of the cameras.

    Since coming to power 14 years ago, the German Chancellor, who has described the Shoah (Holocaust) as “break in civilization,” has made a number of meaningful gestures, such as visiting Ravensbruck, Dachau and Buchenwald concentration camps and the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.

    In 2008, she became the first German head of Government to address the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, where she again spoke of the “shame” that stains Germans.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times  

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job