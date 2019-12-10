 
US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Latest News:
US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods...
Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year,...
Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing...
First public bioCNG station inaugurated in Belgium...
Garbage in Brussels goes uncollected after staff consultation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods
    Human Rights Day: 49 journalists killed this year, says IFJ
    Charles Michel wants to strengthen trust by changing the way the European Council works
    First public bioCNG station inaugurated in Belgium
    Garbage in Brussels goes uncollected after staff consultation
    ‘Boomer’, ‘planepooling’ and ‘jagger’ are among the 19 nominees for Word of the Year in Flanders
    Belgium’s Delfine Persoon turns amateur to go to the Tokyo Olympics
    Belgium drops to 35th place in the 2020 Climate Change Performance Index
    Record number of complaints against police in 2018
    Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of cancer among young women in Belgium
    Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12 minutes
    Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over 3,000 cases of sexual assault
    Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France
    Environmental crisis requires same response as 2008 financial crisis, says leading Green MEP
    How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition
    Ghent will not have enough cameras to cover entire Low Emission Zone in 2020
    Over 300 complaints filed after ‘shameful’ sexist lecture by famous Belgian plastic surgeon at UGhent
    EU’s New Green deal requires sustainable investments
    Belgian butcher on trial for ‘euthanising’ his dog with a knife
    The uncertain future of the French teachers in Flanders
    View more

    US may delay new tariffs on Chinese goods

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    © Belga

    The United States could delay fresh customs tariffs, currently set for 15 December, on about 160 billion dollars in Chinese goods, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

    The financial daily reported, quoting officials from both sides, that US and Chinese negotiators were doing the groundwork to delay the new tariffs.

    Washington is trying to obtain, among other things, a firm commitment from Beijing on massive purchases of U.S. farm products.

    In the past, U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration had already agreed to delay new customs duties so as to ease the pressure on the negotiators. If, however, the 15% tariff were to take effect, all imports from China would be subject to punitive customs duties.

    According to WSJ sources, Chinese and US officials stressed that there was no firm timeline.

    President Trump’s main economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Friday on CNBC that a trade agreement with China was still close, although he declined to comment on the new wave of punitive U.S. tariffs scheduled to take effect on 15 December. Kudlow said agreement was “even closer” than the last time he made a statement to that effect in November.

    Only last week, Trump had raised doubts by saying there was no deadline for signing an agreement.

    The US. President launched a trade war against China in March 2018, accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices. Since then the two countries have traded punitive customs tariffs on billions of dollars of goods.

    The ongoing dispute between the world’s two economic giants has weakened global growth by slowing down trade.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job